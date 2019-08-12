Garbage Truck Rollover Crash Seriously Injures One, State Police Say

State Police are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that rolled over and a Ford Edge.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at the intersection of Pumpkin Swamp Road and Pulaski Highway in the Town of Goshen, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel said there was one serious injury, but could not provide details at this time.

Pumpkin Swamp Road is closed from Meadow Road to Pulaski Highway.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

