Fugitive From Justice Nabbed In Hudson Valley For Stealing 2 Cars In 2 Days, Police Say

A 19-year-old man who was a fugitive from justice was nabbed again for stealing two cars in two days from the same town.

The unidentified man was arrested in Rockland County on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Suffern.

According to Suffern Police, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8. Video surveillance captured the suspect and officers were able to identify him shortly after receiving the report.

When officers responded to the suspect's home, there was a separate vehicle parked in the driveway that had been stolen from Clarkstown on Monday, Sept. 12, and had license plates that were stolen from another vehicle, police said.

The suspect was charged with grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property and released.

Hours later, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Mahwah, New Jersey, police chased the same suspect to Suffern in a vehicle stolen from the Ramapo area, police said.

He was arrested again by Suffern Police and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and then he was turned over to the Ramapo Police and charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief, police said.

The suspect also had two newly issued warrants out of New Jersey for his involvement in the pursuit.

Following arraignment, he was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

