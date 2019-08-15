Fuel Tank Leak Causes Road Closure After Tractor-Trailer Crashes Off Rockland Roadway

A truck driver lost control of his tractor-trailer in Rockland County, crashing off-road and striking a rock, spilling hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel, and forcing a road closure for several hours in Blauvelt.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department received a report shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, when a Freightliner tractor-trailer heading west on Clausland Mountain Road went off-road, crashing onto private property.

Police said that due to the collision, two 120 gallon diesel fuel tanks began to leak, along with other fluids from the engine of the tractor-trailer.

The crash caused Clausland Mountain Road to be closed between Tweed Boulevard and North Greenbush Road until approximately midnight.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department secured the scene, while the Orangeburg Fire Department worked to remove the tractor-trailer from the crash site and assisted in containing the hazardous materials. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is expected to be following up at the site.

“This was an unusual call as very rarely do we see tractor-trailers on Clausland Mountain Road. The tractor-trailer went off the road and into the woods,” fire officials said. “Thankfully no one was seriously injured and after two hours the volunteer firefighters were back in quarters.”

