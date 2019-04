A four-vehicle crash with injuries is causing back-ups on Route 17 in Orange County.

The crash took place around 8:35 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, at the ramp of Route 17 and Route 6 in Woodbury, according to the Woodbury Fire Department.

The department is reporting minor injuries, but for drivers to expect delays as all vehicles are cleared.

The crash is under investigation.

