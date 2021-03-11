Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY To Change Policy For Domestic Travelers
Police & Fire

Four Teens Injured, Two Seriously, In Single-Vehicle Crash At High School In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Four teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash at Port Jervis High School.
Four teens were injured in a single-vehicle crash at Port Jervis High School. Photo Credit: PJSchools.org

Four teens were injured during a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The crash took place around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

According to Nevel, a state trooper from the Greenville barracks responded to Port Jervis High School in the town of Deerpark for a report of a one-vehicle car crash.

An investigation revealed that four teenagers were in 2006 Honda CRV and traveling on Hamilton Street when the operator of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and struck a storage container, Nevel said.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Port Jervis Fire Department. All four occupants were transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, Nevel said.

Two of the occupants suffered serious injuries to include a broken leg and a head injury, the other occupants had minor injuries. 

There was no alcohol involved. 

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.