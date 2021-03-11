Four Teens Injured, Two Seriously, In Single-Vehicle Crash At High School In Area

Four teens were injured during a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The crash took place around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

According to Nevel, a state trooper from the Greenville barracks responded to Port Jervis High School in the town of Deerpark for a report of a one-vehicle car crash.

An investigation revealed that four teenagers were in 2006 Honda CRV and traveling on Hamilton Street when the operator of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and struck a storage container, Nevel said.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle by Port Jervis Fire Department. All four occupants were transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, Nevel said.

Two of the occupants suffered serious injuries to include a broken leg and a head injury, the other occupants had minor injuries.

There was no alcohol involved.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.

