Four Teens Injured In Two-Car Crash In Area

A 17-year-old female suffered serious injuries after failing to negotiate a turn in Milton and hit another vehicle.

The crash took place around 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, when the teen, from Highland, was traveling east on Old Indian Road in Milton, said Town of Marlborough Police Chief Gerald Cocozza.

According to the chief, the crash occurred when the teen failed to navigate a turn and went into the westbound lane where she hit another vehicle driven by Devin Hernande-Gomez, of Milton, who was traveling west on Old Indian Road.

Hernandez-Gomez attempted to avoid the crash by leaving the roadway but was unable to move over any further due to an embankment that he struck, Cocozza said.

The teen driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the Milton Fire Department.

She was airlifted to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries, he said.

Her passengers, including three younger male siblings, ages 15, 13 and 16, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the same hospital by Mobile Life Support Services ambulance.

Hernandez-Gomez, who was not injured, was ticketed for driving without a license, Cocozza said.

The Marlborough Police were assisted on the scene by the Milton Fire Department, Mobile Life, and Lifenet Medevac.

