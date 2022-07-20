Four Teens Accused Of Vandalizing Building At Hudson Valley Park

Four teenagers were arrested after a month-long investigation into the repeated vandalism of a building in a Northern Westchester park.

The Gouveia House, located in Gouveia Park in Croton-on-Hudson, was vandalized multiple times in June, according to the Village of Croton-on-Hudson Police Department.

Police said two windows and a sliding glass door were broken on three separate occasions.

Authorities said in an update on Tuesday, July 19, the following individuals were charged:

John Golio, age 19, of Ossining, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Massimo Stinziani, age 19, of Ossining, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

Gilbert Chuva, age 19, of Ossining, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

A 17-year-old Lake Peekskill resident was charged with one count of third-degree burglary.

The investigation into the vandalism is ongoing, and more charges may be added in the future, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Detective Division of the Croton Police Department at 914-271-5177. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 914-271-0706.

