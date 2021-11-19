Contact Us
Police & Fire

Four Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Building In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three people and the driver of an SUV are recovering after the vehicle jumped a curb, hit the pedestrians, and then a Northern Westchester building, according to police.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov 18, in Peekskill.

Responding officers found a blue Cadillac Escalade on the east sidewalk of the 10 Block of North Division St. heavily damaged. 

They also found three individuals who had been struck by the SUV, Peekskill Police said.

All three victims, as well as the driver of the Escalade, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. 

Currently, two of the individuals are in stable condition and one is listed as being in serious condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Peekskill Police Department with the assistance of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com.

