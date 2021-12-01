Four-Alarm Fire Rages At Strip Mall In Westchester

A four-alarm fire has responders from across the region working to knock down flames at a strip mall in Westchester.

The fire started around 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Yonkers on the 600-block of Yonkers Avenue in a commercial building, and has caused multiple collapses inside, according to a post on Facebook by the Yonkers Uniformed Fire Officers Association.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see heavy fire coming through the roof of the building. The department is asking all motorists and residents to avoid the area.

Yonkers Police said that Yonkers Avenue at St. Johns Church is closed in both directions.

The fire is believed to have started at 671 Yonkers Ave., which is home to Tibbetts Park Market. The block also houses other businesses including Miracle Cleaners, Farmers Insurance, a nail salon, a laundromat, and a computer repair company.

At least one firefighter has reportedly been injured.

