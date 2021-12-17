Four Accused Of Targeting Victims Based On Race In Hudson Valley

Four men are facing hate crime charges after police said they robbed a home in the Hudson Valley and targeted the victims based on their race.

Troopers responded to a report of a possible robbery at a home on Market Street in the Dutchess County town of Dover at about 11:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, according to New York State Police.

Police said a caller reported that a group of men attacked them, and one of the attackers had a handgun and fired a shot.

The attackers fled the scene with stolen jewelry, authorities said.

Police said none of the victims were seriously injured in the attack.

Investigators determined that the following, all from Dover, targeted the victims based on their race:

40-year-old Joshua Benson,

23-year-old Joshua Benson Jr.,

34-year-old Nicholas Gast,

19-year-old Darius Robinson.

The four were charged with first-degree robbery as a hate crime, authorities said.

They were arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail pending future court proceedings, police said.

