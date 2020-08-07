Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
FOUND: Missing River Vale Boy Safe, Sound

Jerry DeMarco
Alex
Alex Photo Credit: RIVER VALE PD

A 15-year-old River Vale boy was found Friday afternoon, more than 36 hours after he'd gone missing. 

Alex Falkoff turned up in Park Ridge, Police Chief Sean Scheidle said.

