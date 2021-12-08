Former Hudson Valley Coach Admits To Taking Locker-Room Videos Of Male Players

A coach admitted to taking videos of male players in the locker room of a local college.

Dutchess County resident, Richard Kelly, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 7 to 10 felony counts of unlawful surveillance, according to court records.

Kelly, a former part-time Marist College volleyball coach, was first arrested in July 2020 on felony charges of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and unlawful surveillance.

State Police said at the time that Kelly, age 51, became the subject of an investigation after receiving a cyber tip sent to the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He was arrested a second time by state police on Tuesday, March 16, for 14 counts of unlawful surveillance, for filming at least 10 players for alleged sexual gratification.

He is being held without bail at the Dutchess County Jail until his next court date in January.

