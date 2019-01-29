Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Five Suspects Apprehended After Shots Fired In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
i
i Video Credit: Clarkstown PD

Five suspects have been apprehended after an early afternoon shooting in the Hudson Valley.

It happened in Rockland County on Saturday, Jan. 29 at around 1:45 p.m. in New City.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired outside of 3 Turnberry Court. 

Officers arrived on scene and observed a black Mercedes-Benz fleeing at a high rate of speed, according to Clarkstown Police, who said a brief track ensued that resulted in the Mercedes striking a utility pole causing it to become disabled. 

All five occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, scattering on foot, police said. 

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department. were assisted by the deputies from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department in apprehending all five suspects and recovering four handguns within minutes of the initial 911 call.

The suspects consist of four adult males and one juvenile, are all Brooklyn residents. They are currently at the Clarkstown Police Department awaiting arraignment.

The charges are pending at this time and will be disclosed at the conclusion of their arraignment.

The Clarkstown Police Department Detective bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

"If anyone was in the area or may have witnessed anything in regards to the incident or has video footage, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840," Clarkstown Police said. "If you have an anonymous tip, you can submit it by sending a text message to 847411, then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info, and hit send. You can also download the “RocklandCo DA app” for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from your smartphone."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

