Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Eye Of The Storm: Downpours Causing Flooding, Travel Issues
Police & Fire

Five Stores Charged With Selling Alcohol To Minors In Rockland

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
O'Malley's Pub in Nyack, one of five local businesses cited after underage drinking inspection, police say
O'Malley's Pub in Nyack, one of five local businesses cited after underage drinking inspection, police say Photo Credit: Google Maps

Five businesses have been cited following an underage drinking inspection conducted by the Orangetown Police Department and the New York State Liquor Authority on Thursday, April 18.

The inspections took place at numerous locations throughout the Town and Village of Nyack, police say.

The businesses that received underage drinking citations are:

  • Dino Mart (592 Route 303 in Blauvelt)
  • Nick’s Convenience Mart (68 Route 303 in Tappan)
  • Smiley Mart (327 N. Middletown Road in Pearl River)
  • Fleming’s Place (56 S. Main Street in Pearl River)
  • O’Malley’s Pub (108 Main Street in Nyack)

The New York State Liquor Authority and Orangetown Police Department urge all license holders to ask for identification for people purchasing alcohol.

To report a business selling alcohol to minors, call your local police department or leave an anonymous tip to Tip411.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.