Five Stores Charged With Selling Alcohol To Minors In Rockland

Five businesses have been cited following an underage drinking inspection conducted by the Orangetown Police Department and the New York State Liquor Authority on Thursday, April 18.

The inspections took place at numerous locations throughout the Town and Village of Nyack, police say.

The businesses that received underage drinking citations are:

Dino Mart (592 Route 303 in Blauvelt)

Nick’s Convenience Mart (68 Route 303 in Tappan)

Smiley Mart (327 N. Middletown Road in Pearl River)

Fleming’s Place (56 S. Main Street in Pearl River)

O’Malley’s Pub (108 Main Street in Nyack)

The New York State Liquor Authority and Orangetown Police Department urge all license holders to ask for identification for people purchasing alcohol.

To report a business selling alcohol to minors, call your local police department or leave an anonymous tip to Tip411.

