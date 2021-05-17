Five Police Cars Damaged By Baseball Bat In Hudson Valley

A bat-wielding person in Westchester damaged several police cruisers during a memorial for fallen officers over the weekend.

Five vehicles at the Tuckahoe Police Department are in need of repairs after being damaged by a man with a baseball bat on Saturday, May 15 as an annual memorial was held for fallen officers.

Police were able to quickly apprehend the 26-year-old suspect, who also destroyed decorative wreaths at the memorial.

“As we celebrated and honored our fallen Officers last week during National Police Week, we, unfortunately, had the week conclude with an act of vandalism against our department,” police said. “(He came) armed with a bat, and destroyed decorative wreaths at our police memorial. He then made his way to the police parking lot and destroyed a majority of our vehicle fleet.”

It is unclear what caused the suspect, who reportedly has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past, to go after the police.

The 26-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged with six felony counts of criminal mischief. He was released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

