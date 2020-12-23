Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Five Killed In Two-Car Hudson Valley Crash

Joe Lombardi
Culver Street and Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers.
Culver Street and Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Five people were killed in a horrific crash involving two cars overnight in Westchester.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the intersection of Culver Street and Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers.

According to a report by ABC 7, one of the cars involved was split in half.

Four of the victims were in one vehicle, ABC 7 said.

Police have not yet released details on the crash or information about the victims as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

