Five Killed In Two-Car Hudson Valley Crash

Five people were killed in a horrific crash involving two cars overnight in Westchester.
It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the intersection of Culver Street and Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers.
According to a report by ABC 7, one of the cars involved was split in half.
Four of the victims were in one vehicle, ABC 7 said.
Police have not yet released details on the crash or information about the victims as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
