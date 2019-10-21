Five Displaced After Fire Breaks Out At Small Apartment Building In Area

Five people were displaced when a two-alarm fire broke out in a small apartment building that quickly spread to a neighboring building in Orange County.

Fire crews responded to Farrington Street in Newburgh shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, when a fire was reported in the building, officials said.

Firefighters quickly had the flames knocked down, but there was significant damage to the top two floors of the building, and an additional unit incurred minor damage as crews fought the blaze. The fire was under control before 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, and all residents were able to get out of the building safely. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

