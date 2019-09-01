Five Charged With DWI During Area Sobriety Checkpoint

Five people are facing driving while intoxicated charges following a fixed sobriety checkpoint in Northern Westchester.

The detail, on Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt, was conducted on Saturday, Aug. 31 by state police troopers from the Somers, Cortlandt and Hawthorne barracks.

Those facing charges are:

Angel Igma, 33, of Peekskill was charged with aggravated DWI (felony) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 9.

Kenneth Meyer, 56, of Croton-on-Hudson, was charged with aggravated DWI (felony) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 9.

Stephen Gittens, 30, of Peekskill was charged with DWI (misdemeanor) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 9.

Julio Quiridumbay, 45, of Ossining, was charged with DWI (misdemeanor) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 16.

Erica Hines, 31, of Peekskill, was charged with DWI (misdemeanor) and issued tickets returnable to the town of Cortlandt Court on Monday, Sept. 16.

