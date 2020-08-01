Five Charged After Being Caught In Stolen Vehicle In Rockland, Police Say

Three juveniles were among five who were busted in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Rockland County.

A Ramapo Police officer on patrol at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 in New Hempstead located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spring Valley earlier that day.

Inside the car were four females and one male, three of whom were minors, police said.

All five were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The older suspects were released and scheduled to appear back in New Hempstead Village Court at a later date. The juveniles were released to their parents and are due to make an appearance in Rockland County Family Court.

