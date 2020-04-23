Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Fisherman Finds Body In Area River, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The Wallkill River at the Midway Road Overpass.
The Wallkill River at the Midway Road Overpass. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a local fisherman discovered a body in an area river, according to state police.

Police received the report at about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

The fisherman located the body of an unknown man in the Wallkill River at the Midway Road Overpass, state police said.

An initial investigation shows no signs of foul play, police said.

The body has not been identified and was transported to the Orange County Morgue for an autopsy scheduled on Thursday, April 23.

There is an ongoing investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

