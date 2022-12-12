Firefighters Respond To Tractor Trailer Rollover, Car Fire On I-287 In Same Hour

One fire department in Westchester County faced a busy afternoon after responding to both a tractor-trailer rollover and a car fire on the same highway just minutes apart from each other.

On Monday, Dec. 12 at around 1:25 p.m., firefighters responded to the ramp from Interstate 687 to Interstate 287 in Harrison after a tractor-trailer flipped over, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

After arriving at the scene, fire officials found that a modular home had come off of the trailer as a result of the accident. Luckily, though, there were no injuries, according to the fire department.

A few minutes later, at 1:40 p.m., the Purchase Fire Department then helped put out a car fire in Port Chester on Interstate 287 along with the Port Chester, Rye Brook & Rye Fire Departments, fire officials said.

After the fire was cleared, the scene was back to normal just before 3 p.m., according to the fire department.

