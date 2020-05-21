Firefighters Rescue Three From Fourth-Floor Rockland Housing Complex Fire

Firefighters rescued three people from the top floor of a senior housing apartment complex during a fire.

The incident took place around 6:20 a.m., Thursday, May 21, in Rockland County at the Sycamore Crest Apartment complex at 15 Summit Ave., in Spring Valley, said Officer Matt Galli.

Spring Valley police and firefighters initially responded to the complex for a fire alarm but were met with heavy smoke on the fourth floor of the complex, Gallie said.

"Firefighters on the scene heroically removed two bed-ridden occupants from the fourth floor," Galli said.

A third occupant was trapped in their apartment due to the fire, and was rescued by firefighters with the use of an aerial ladder, he added.

Rockland County Arson Investigators were called to the scene due to the cause of the fire being under investigation.

No one was injured during the rescue or fire event.

The department was assisted by the Monsey Fire Department, Hillcrest Fire Department, Spring Hill EMS, Rockland Paramedic Services, and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office BCI and Arson team.

Anyone with information is asked to calls detectives at 845-356-7400.

