Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Area Man Pulls Loaded Gun On Domino’s Pizza Delivery Driver, Police Say
Police & Fire

Firefighters Injured After House Fire Breaks Out In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Three City of Newburgh firefighters were injured battling a blaze over the weekend.
Three City of Newburgh firefighters were injured battling a blaze over the weekend. Photo Credit: Robert McCormick

Three firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the Hudson Valley.

The fire took place in Orange County around 6:50 p.m., Saturday, July 30, in the City of Newburgh when the blaze at the home on South Street started in the basement, authorities said.

When seven City of Newburgh firefighters arrived on the scene, all occupants and pets were out of the home and a heavy fire was found in the basement, the department said.

With limited manpower, the fire had the opportunity to extend to the upper floors of the residential building, the department added.

A City of Newburgh firefighter and an ANG firefighter suffered minor burns while operating together on the second floor, officials said.

An additional firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion. All firefighters were treated and released, the department said.

No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.