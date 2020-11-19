Firefighters Battling Large Blaze At Warehouse In Area

Firefighters are battling a large warehouse fire in an industrial building in the area.

The blaze broke out in Orange County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Middletown on the Midland Avenue extension at 9 Midland Avenue.

Middletown Police said the "very large" fire is located in a warehouse and a massive firefighting effort is underway by the Middletown Fire Department and others.

Several large industrial buildings are located in the same area.

Several roadways are currently closed around the area of the fire scene, including Wisner Avenue between Sproat Street and Linden Avenue, as well as North Street between Church Street and Wisner Avenue, the City of Middletown said.

There does not appear to be any risk to the larger Middletown community at this time, the city added.

The department is asking onlookers or motorists to avoid the area to help support the firefighters' efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

