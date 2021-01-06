Firearm-Wielding Man Threatens Snowplow Operators In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening two snowplow operators with a gun in the area.

Ulster County resident Robert E. Kalb, 83, of Shandaken, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4, after threatening the two town employees who were operating a snowplow, said Shandaken Police Chief Chad Storey.

According to Storey, around 8 a.m., on Monday, Kalb used a weapon to "menace" employees of the Town of Shandaken Highway Department.

Kalb was arrested and charged with two counts of menacing and released on his own recognizance.

An order of protection against Kalb was also issued on behalf of the victims.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.