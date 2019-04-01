Fire Destroys Rockland Home

A home under construction was destroyed by a fire.

Ramapo police said the fire that started around 5;15 a.m., Sunday, March 31 at 22 Canterbury Lane in the Village of Montebello.

"The home was under construction and is believed to be unoccupied," Ramapo police said on Facebook around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving firefighters found heavy fire on the corner of the house, said the Rockland County Fire Chiefs Association on Facebook.

"An aggressive attack by the first-in crews kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure," the group said on Facebook.

Responding fire companies included Tallman, Mahwah, Monsey, Sloatsburg, and Suffern fire departments. Ambulances from Spring Hill and Sloatsburg EMS were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to watch a video by the Ramapo Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.