Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Tipped Rig Dumps Load Of Mulch Near Bergen-Rockland Border
Police & Fire

Fire Destroys Rockland Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A house under construction was destroyed during a fire.
A house under construction was destroyed during a fire. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A home under construction was destroyed by a fire.

Ramapo police said the fire that started around 5;15 a.m., Sunday, March 31 at 22 Canterbury Lane in the Village of Montebello.

"The home was under construction and is believed to be unoccupied," Ramapo police said on Facebook around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving firefighters found heavy fire on the corner of the house, said the Rockland County Fire Chiefs Association on Facebook.

"An aggressive attack by the first-in crews kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the structure," the group said on Facebook.

Responding fire companies included Tallman, Mahwah, Monsey, Sloatsburg, and Suffern fire departments. Ambulances from Spring Hill and Sloatsburg EMS were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to watch a video by the Ramapo Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.