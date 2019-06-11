Fire Breaks Out In Mail Truck In Rockland

Firefighters were able to save a large box truck full of mail after responding to a fire at the Orangeburg Post Office.

The fire took place around 5:39 p.m., Monday, June 10 when a large truck, operated by a private contractor to carry mail, caught fire, said the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department.

When Orangeburg firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the truck backed into the loading dock with a fully involved engine and passenger compartment fire, the department reported on Facebook.

As the fire burned, three firefighters battled the flames, while two others began to off-load the mail in the rear as the fire began to move into the rear of the truck behind the cab, the department said.

The volunteers were able to extinguish the fire and prevent all the mail loaded on the truck from being damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries.

