North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Fire At Area Home Kills Six Dogs, Fire Department Says

Kathy Reakes
fire truck
fire truck Photo Credit: Pixabay/automatic6517

A fast-moving two-alarm fire at a Hudson Valley home killed six dogs who were in the garage area.

The fire started around 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11 in a detached garage on Lewis Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie, said the Arlington Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2393 on Facebook.

At the time of the fire, the temperatures were in the single digits, as firefighters worked to douse the flames in the garage housing multiple dogs, the union said.

"Unfortunately, 6 dogs died in the fire," the union said. "However, firefighters rescued 3 dogs, which are now in the care of local animal hospitals."

A space heater was reportedly being used to heat the garage.

Arlington was assisted on the scene by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department who also aided in the care of the rescued dogs. 

The town water department helped with water supply complications due to the cold weather and the town highway department also helped by salting the roads due to icy conditions.

Arlington Fire Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. 

Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.