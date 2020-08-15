Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Fighter Jets Fire Flares At Plane In No-Fly Zone During Trump's NJ Visit

Cecilia Levine
A McDonnell Douglas F-15C-35-MC Eagle. Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Samuel Rogers

DEVELOPING: Fighter jets were spotted over Bedminster during President Trump's visit Saturday.

The jets were reportedly following a private plane that had entered a no-fly zone near Somerset Airport around 12:30 p.m. Witnesses in the Somerville area reported seeing the fighter jets fire off three flares.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for VIP movement over the Bedminster area, as the president is staying at his golf club through the weekend.

Last month, the fighter jets intercepted two private aircrafts that flew into no-fly zones during the president's visit to the golf club.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

