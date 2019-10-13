Contact Us
Fiery Crash Causes Injuries To Several People On Route 304

A fiery crash involving a vehicle on Route 304 resulted in serious injuries to several people.

It happened in Pearl River on Route 304 near Crooked Hill Road on Sunday, Oct. 13 at about 3:30 p.m.

The Pearl River Fire Department, Pearl River Ambulance Corps and the Rockland Paramedic Service responded and were assisted by numerous other agencies.

The Orangetown Police Department were assisted by the Clarkstown Police Department, New York State Police, MTA Police and the New Jeresy Transit Police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information that may assist the Orangetown Police investigation are requested to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at (845)359-2121.

Further details have not yet been released.

