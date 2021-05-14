Female Suspect From Area Nabbed In Fatal Stabbing Of 39-Year-Old Woman

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with murder for her alleged role in a fatal stabbing in the region, New York State Police announced.

Troopers in Catskill responded to a reported stabbing on Lake Mills Road in Cairo at 1:02 a.m. on Friday, May 14, where there was a woman who suffered stab wounds.

Police said that responding troopers located the victim, Cairo resident Crystal L. Borne, age 39, and attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel who also reported to the screen.

According to police, the investigators led them to identify Ulster County resident Amber Akins, age 40, of Saugerties, as a suspect who allegedly stabbed Borne following a brief altercation between the two.

Akins was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree murder. Following her arraignment in the Town of Catskill Court, Akins was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

The multi-agency investigation included the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County District Attorney’s Office, Greene County Coroner’s Office, and Troop F Forensic Investigation Unit.

