Police & Fire

FBI Warning Issued After Fake Explosives Are Found In Parking Lots Of Area Stores

Joe Lombardi
The Newburgh Mall.
The Newburgh Mall. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Fake explosives were found in parking lots of busy area stores during the weekend, prompting a warning from the FBI.

The fake devices were placed in public areas in Orange County around the town of Newburgh, including the parking lot of the Newburgh Mall.

"FBI New York and the Newburgh Police Department are investigating several fake, inert explosive devices placed in public areas around the city," The FBI said in a statement posted Sunday afternoon, May 26. "The recovered devices do not pose a threat to public safety.

"Do not attempt to pick up any device, if dIscovered. Call 911. We ask anyone who saw or knows something about the devices to call the FBI at 212-384-1000."

Police said there is no threat to the public, but the area remains on alert.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

