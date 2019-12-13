FBI Issues APB On Van Owned By Shooter In Jersey City Attack

The FBI issued an all-points bulletin Friday for a van that the two shooters in Tuesday’s gun battle in Jersey City had lived in after they were evicted from their Elizabeth home.

The white 2001 Ford van bears the New Jersey license plate: B40JSD .

David Anderson, 47, who owned the van, and 50-year-old Francine Graham lived in the vehicle after they were evicted from a townhouse in Elizabeth, investigators said.

It was previously spotted in that area when authorities said the pair was sneaking back into the unit.

Authorities said they believed Anderson and Graham followed a fringe group called the Black Hebrew Israelites, known for their hatred of Jews, whites and police.

There is strong suspicion that they deliberately went to the kosher grocery, where they killed three innocent people, after gunning down Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seales in nearby Bayview Cemetery.

DO NOT APPROACH the van if you see it, authorities said. Rather, call your local police department immediately.

