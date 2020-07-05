Father, Son Killed In Hudson Valley House Fire

A man who pushed his daughter to safety was killed, along with his son, after a house fire broke out overnight in the Hudson Valley.

The blaze began around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5 in Ulster County in the Town of Shawangunk on Burnt Meadow Road.

Initial responders discovered a 9-year-old girl outside the home, who had been pushed out a window to safety by her father, later identified as Joseph J. Hull, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office said.

Hull, 50, then was reported to have remained in the residence to locate his other child, Joseph D. Hull, 7.

Firefighters were eventually able to locate and remove both from the residence. Both were taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, where they were later pronounced dead.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation, however foul play is not currently suspected, the sheriff's office said.

The Ulster Sheriff's Department was assisted by the New York State Police, Town of Shawangunk Police and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

Fire companies responding were Shawangunk Valley, Walker Valley, Gardiner and Modena, as well as Mobile Life Support Services and New Paltz Rescue Squad.

