Father, Son Killed After Car Crashes Into Retaining Wall In Hudson Valley

A father and his son died from injuries after an overnight crash in which a car slammed into a retaining wall in Westchester, according to police.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 in New Rochelle, at Pelhamdale Avenue at the intersection with the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound exit ramp.

Upon arrival, first responders found a gray Nissan Altima, occupied by an adult male driver and three of his children, had collided with the brick retaining wall located opposite the exit ramp of the parkway, said Captain J. Collins Coyne, commander of the New Rochelle PD Criminal Investigations Division.

The man, age 36, had severe injures from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, Coyne said.

Twin brothers, age 7 years, were found in the back seat, said Coyne.

Both were transported to Jacobi Hospital with severe injuries. One brother was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was undergoing surgery for severe internal injuries, said police.

The front-seat passenger, an 11-year-old girl, was transported to Jacobi Hospital and underwent surgery for internal injuries, and is recovering in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time, Coyne said.

"The City of New Rochelle and the New Rochelle Police and Fire Departments offer its sincere condolences to the family and friends of these victims," said Coyne.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.