Father Of Sandy Hook Shooting Victim Found Dead

The father of a Sandy Hook victim was found dead in Edmond Town Hall after police responded to a report of an apparent suicide, said Newtown Police.

When police arrived on the scene around 7 a.m., Monday, March 25, they found Jeremy Richman, 49, of Newtown, deceased. Richman is the father of Avielle Richman a first-grader killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012, said Newtown Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde.

"The death appears to be a suicide, but police will not disclose the method or any other details of the death," said Bahamonde.

Richman, a co-founder of the Avielle Foundation in memory of his daughter and the other Sandy Hook victims, had an office at town hall, he added.

"This is a heartbreaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole," said Bahamonde. "The Police Department's prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

