Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: ID Released For 10-Year-Old Pomona Boy Killed In Rockland Crash
Police & Fire

Fatal House Explosion Under Investigation In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A house was destroyed in Pine Plains
A house was destroyed in Pine Plains Photo Credit: GoFundMe

One man is dead and two pets perished after an explosion at a Hudson Valley home.

First responders from multiple agencies in Dutchess County responded to a reported house explosion on Hoffman Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Pine Plains.

Police said that one woman, 62-year-old Kim Dunn, was pulled from the wreckage by a neighbor and responding firefighter. She was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A second resident, Lawrence Pariseau, age 61, was found dead in the wreckage of the home. Two of three dogs living in the home also died, with one managing to escape.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, which is still under investigation.

On social media, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro called for prayers for those impacted by the explosion.

“A family was displaced, life lost and fire company rocked,” he stated. "We are fortunate to have so many amazing emergency responders who worked tirelessly at this scene and so many others.

“Keep them all close to your heart, in your thoughts, and center in your prayers.

Pine Plains Police Department and multiple local fire departments arrived on the scene to render aid.  The Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division, and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control also responded to assist with the investigation.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign was started by a friend of the family, which garnered more than $19,000 in just 12 hours after was kickstarted.

“The wife managed to get out when the firefighters arrived and rushed to the hospital but the husband, unfortunately, we lost,” Kaitlyn Weise wrote. “This family was the best, allowing me and my family to stay at their fixer-upper home they were making into a little home for us.

“In the fire were all of my two little brothers, my mother’s, and my belongings.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.  Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.