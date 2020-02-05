Fatal Crash Shuts Down Stretch Of Route 17A

One person has been killed in a crash that has also closed a major roadway.

The Orange County crash took place on Route 17A around 9:37 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, on Durland Road in Goshen, New York State Police confirmed.

Another person was reportedly also seriously injured.

Few details about the crash were available as an investigation is underway, state police said.

A stretch of Route 17A is closed for traffic in the area to allow for emergency vehicles. It is expected to remain closed for several hours during the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

