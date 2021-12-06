Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley's Number Of Cases, Infection Rate Both Increase Again
Police & Fire

Fast-Moving House Fire Displaces Family In Stony Point

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The location of the fire.
The location of the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A family has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home in the Hudson Valley.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 14 River Road in Stony Point.

The family was able to get out safely, but the home sustained heavy damage from smoke, fire, and water, said the Stony Point Fire Department said.

A neighboring home was also damaged, the department said.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the fire started on the porch of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.