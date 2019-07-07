Expect Delays: New Round Of I-84 Lane Closures Scheduled

There will be temporary lane closures and brief traffic stoppages for several days on a stretch of I-84.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that there will be delays eastbound on the interstate between Exit 1 (US Route 1/NJ Route 23) and Exit 4 (NY Route 17) between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12.

There will be westbound closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Exit 5 (NY Route 208) and Exit 4 (NY Route 17) during the same stretch, as contracting crews perform construction work in the area.

The closures will impact the towns of Wallkill, Greenville, Montgomery and Wawayanda; and the City of Port Jervis.

According to the NYSDOT, “drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.”

