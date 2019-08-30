Ex-Met Wally Backman, Long Island Ducks Manager, Charged In Domestic Dispute

Former Mets second baseman Wally Backman, now manager of the Long Island Ducks professional baseball club, was arrested following a fight with a woman on Long Island, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic dispute around 7:45 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, said the Riverhead Police.

During an investigation, the woman -- who is reportedly Backman's girlfriend -- told police that Backman, 59, of Deer Park, pushed her against a wall and then grabbed and twisted her left hand, causing injuries that required medical attention, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Riverhead News-Review.

Backman was arrested and charged with harassment and criminal mischief, Riverhead police said.

He was held and later arraigned in Riverhead court where he was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Ducks officials released the following statement; "We are aware of the Aug. 30 alleged incident involving manager Wally Backman. We have spoken with Wally and understand he categorically denies all charges against him. Wally will continue as manager and neither he nor the Long Island Ducks will comment further on this pending legal matter."

Backman, one of the main players in the 1986 World Series Championship, played for the Mets from 1980 to 1988. He later went on to coach in the Met's system until 2016.

This isn't Backman's first brush with police. In 2004, he reportedly lost his job with the Arizona Diamondbacks days after being hired when it came to light that he had been arrested twice in the past, in 2001, and 1995 for domestic violence-related charged and drunk driving. He also filed for bankruptcy in 2003, reported The New York Times.

He has been the Duck's manager since Nov. 2018.

