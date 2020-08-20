Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ex-Girlfriend, Three Others Charged In Assault Of Man, Woman At Area Hotel

Christina Coulter
A monkey's fist, or "slungshot," is a special knot tied around a weight, often with paracord, to form a weapon. Carrying or attempting to use a monkey's fist is a felony in the states of California, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Michigan. Photo Credit: MikeThor via Creative Commons

A couple checked into an area hotel had a rude awakening after they were roused from their sleep by sharp blows. 

State troopers determined, after responding in Orange County to Garnet Health Medical Center at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, to interview the victims, that one of the four assailants was the man's ex-girlfriend. 

After beating the pair, police said, the perpetrators stole the man's car and $1,500. 

The man was left with contusions on his face after the attack; the woman had both contusions and lacerations to her head. 

The hotel where the incident took place was not disclosed by authorities. 

Troopers arrested Zhane Murray of Bronx, 25; Alexus Lorouge of Wawayanda, 25; Daquan Gil of Brooklyn, 27; and Justina Ferguson of Wawayanda, 45. 

Each was charged with the felonies of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny. 

After a virtual arraignment, LeRouge was sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000; the other three assailants were granted $100,000 bail. 

