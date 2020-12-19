Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
Ex-Con Caught Burglarizing Home On Security Footage, Police Say

Christina Coulter
An ex-convict was sent back to jail after a local homeowner recognized him as the thief who stole $1,500 and a cell phone from his home after reviewing surveillance footage, police said. 

The burglary was initially reported at a Sullivan County home on Ferndale Loomis Road in the town of Liberty on Thursday, Oct. 29, according to State Police in Liberty.

The homeowner reportedly recognized the thief when he reviewed his surveillance footage. After they had reviewed the footage and interviewed neighbors, state police said they arrested 40-year-old Scott Wrazen of Liberty for the burglary on Sunday, Dec. 15, charging him with the felony of second-degree burglary. 

Village of Liberty police reportedly charged Wrazen for violating his parole. Police said he was then brought back to Sullivan County Jail. 

