Estranged Husband, Girlfriend Both Charged In Connection To Missing Mom Case

Two people have been charged in connection to the missing person case of Jennifer Farber Dulos, the mother of five from New Canaan who has not been heard from since Friday, May 24.

New Canaan Police announced on Sunday, June 2 that Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, of Farmington, Connecticut, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, also of Farmington, are facing charges with each being held on a $500,000 bond.

The two have each been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and hindering prosecution in the first degree.

"Based on facts and evidence gathered during the criminal investigation, arrest warrants were completed for Fotis Dulos and Michelle C. Troconis," Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski said. "The arrest warrants were reviewed by a State’s Attorney and a Superior Court Judge, who found probable cause and signed both arrest warrants."

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were taken into custody at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 1 in Avon, Connecticut, and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing, Krolikowski said.

The two are expected to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on June 3, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Both the missing person and the criminal investigations are active and dynamic, said police.

"As the criminal investigation progresses, additional criminal charges are expected," Krolikowski said.

Jennifer Dulos has not been located, and the search is ongoing.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, 50, of New Canaan, was last seen dropping off her children at school and was reported missing later that same day after failing to show up for meetings with friends.

She is described as being slender, 5-foot-7, with dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.

A search of her home by New Canaan police failed to yield any results and her vehicle, a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban, was found abandoned near Waveny Park, sparking a massive search of the area without any results, New Canaan Police said.

Late last week police searched a home in Pound Ridge as part of the investigation.

On Friday, May 31, the probe moved to Hartford where officers with K-9's were observed knocking on doors and looking through dumpsters and trash cans, while also using camera surveillance in the city, according to WFSB.

Dulos was in an ongoing divorce battle with Fotis Dolus, which caused Jennifer Dulos concern for her safety, according to court documents.

The Hartford Courant, citing sources, reported that investigators searching the New Canaan home of Dulos, found traces of blood and other evidence leading them to suspect she may have been the victim of a violent crime.

Detectives discovered the traces of blood on Saturday, May 25, the Courant said.

Dulos' family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support it has received.

"We miss her beyond measure – her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues, and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies," the family wrote.

The family said Jennifer's five children are safe and in a secure place.

Thursday evening, May 30, a candlelight vigil was held in New Canaan at St. Aloysius Church, with hundreds of people in attendance, holding up candles as a symbol of hope.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

