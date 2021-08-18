Contact Us
Police & Fire

Employee Nabbed For Stealing Wedding Cards From Gift Box At Venue In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple wedding cars from a gift box at a wedding reception.

The man was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 15, for the theft which took place in Ulster County at the Diamond Mills Hotels in Saugerties on Friday, July 16, authorities said.

The complainant reported that multiple wedding cards belonging to the bride were missing from a box, which was left unattended in the lobby of the venue, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

An investigation established that an employee, Kory Rogers, age 31, removed the cards from the gift box and concealed them in his sweatshirt while working at the event, Sinagra said.

On Sunday, August 15, Saugerties Police arrested and charged Rogers, of Saugerties, with grand larceny.

Rogers was processed at police headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket. 

