Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Employee Accused Of Stealing From Town Court In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Wurtsboro woman was arrested for allegedly stealing funds from the town of Mamakating Court where she was employed.
A Wurtsboro woman was arrested for allegedly stealing funds from the town of Mamakating Court where she was employed. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

An area woman has been arrested for alleged grand larceny after stealing funds from a town court.

Sullivan County resident Alyssa Fello, age 30, of Wurtsboro, was arrested by New York State Police following an ongoing investigation into missing funds at the Town of Mamakating Court, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

The investigation revealed that over the course of six months Fello stole in excess of $3,000 in cash from the Town of Mamakating Court where she was employed, Nevel said.

Fello was charged with:

  • Grand larceny
  • Falsify business records
  • Tampering with public records

She was released on her own recognizance. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.