Electric Skateboarder Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley Crash

The driver of a one-wheeled electric skateboard was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place around 2:43 a.m., on Tuesday, July 13, in Orange County.

New Windsor Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Windsor Highway and Union Avenue, Chief Robert Doss said.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the collision involved a passenger car and a one-wheeled electric skateboard.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The operator of the one-wheeled electric skateboard sustained serious injuries and was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh by New Windsor Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

A bicycle safety helmet was being worn by the operator at the time of the collision, Doss said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The names of the skateboarder and driver involved are not being released at this time.

New Windsor Police detectives ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident contact investigators by calling (845) 565-7000.

