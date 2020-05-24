Eight Charged With DWI In State Police Stops

Nine motorists were arrested for alleged impaired driving in the Hudson Valley over the weekend, State Police said.

Area residents charged include:

Orange County

On Saturday, May 16, State Police troopers from Middletown along with the City of Newburgh Police Department arrested Eric Cromartie, 50, of Newburgh, for DWI. He was traveling on Dubois Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, May 16, State Police troopers from Middletown along with the City of Newburgh Police Department arrested Ruperto Rodriguez Erazo, 47, of Newburgh, for DWI. Police responded to a vehicle crash on South William Street in the city of Newburgh. Upon arrival, troopers observed a 2005 Ford F150 with rear-end damage. Investigation revealed that the operator backed into a chain-link fence. Further investigation revealed that Rodriguez Erazo was the operator of the vehicle and that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested for DWI.

On Sunday, May 17, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Surya Raja, 77, of Warwick, for DWI. He was traveling on Crystal Run Road in the town of Wallkill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 17, State Police troopers from Middletown arrested Rosa Guaman, 33, of Middletown, for DWI. She was traveling on Hanford Street in the city of Middletown when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 17, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Kaeleigh Clark, 25, of Newburgh, for DWI. She was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

On Saturday, May 16, State Police troopers from Highland arrested Leroy Jackson, 48, of Plattekill, for DWI. Troopers responded to Hunt Road in the town of Plattekill for the report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival troopers were informed that Jackson, the individual involved with the domestic incident, left the area in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu. Troopers observed the vehicle disabled on Hunt Road, Jackson was located walking down the road. It was determined that Jackson was operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 17, State Police troopers from Kingston arrested William Gans, 49, of Kingston for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 28 in the town of Ulster when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 17, State Police troopers from Montgomery arrested Jailene Guerra, 21, of Modena for DWI. She was traveling on West Street in the city of Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

