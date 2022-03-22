DWI Suspect From Area Punches Trooper After Arrest, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man who was stopped for allegedly driving while intoxicated got aggressive with New York State Police troopers attempting to release him to his family, leading to additional charges, authorities announced.

Troopers on patrol at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Sunday, March 20 in Cortlandt stopped Bryan Illescas, age 22, for multiple vehicle and traffic violations as he drove through the area on Lexington Avenue.

Police said that during the traffic stop, it was determined that Illescas, of Cortlandt, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and he was detained by troopers and later released to a family member at New York State Police Headquarters in Cortlandt.

According to investigators, while he was being processed for the DWI in Cortlandt, Illescas punched a trooper in the face, causing an injury, at which point he was remanded back into custody.

Illescas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree assault, a felony. He was later released and scheduled to return to Cortlandt town court at a later date to respond to the charges.

