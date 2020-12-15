DWI Motorist From Rockland Drives Wrong Way On Route 208, Oakland PD Says

A Rockland woman was drunk when she drove the wrong way on Route 208, police in Oakland said.

Marie Heller, 61, of Nanuet had driven her 2003 Honda Pilot north in the southbound lanes shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Somehow, it didn't hit anything.

Officer Michael Griffin, responding to a call from the Oakland First Aid Squad, stopped Heller after she tried getting onto Route 287, he said.

Police processed Heller at headquarters and released her to a responsible adult pending a Municipal Court hearing under John's Law, Eldridge said.

Sgt. Stephen Broek and Officer Michael DiDonato assisted, he said.

